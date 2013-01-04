WENN

"Basketball Wives" star Evelyn Lozada has dismissed rumors of a reconciliation with ex-husband Chad Johnson even though the estranged couple spent New Year's Eve together.

Just over three months after their divorced was finalized, the pair was spotted together in a Miami, Fla., restaurant, along with members of Johnson's family. The party appeared to be in high spirits, and Lozada and Johnson even held hands as they rang in the New Year.

However, Lozada has now taken to her website to explain she was attending Johnson's fan appreciation dinner to support him as well as his daughter. She wrote, "It seems as though things have gotten a wee bit out of control ... While at the dinner, several photos popped up on the Internet of Chad and I holding hands, while in the process of blessing the food. The blogs made last night seem as though we walked hand and hand into the restaurant announcing a reunion, which wasn't the case

Lozada also insisted that while they may have returned to amicable terms, there are still no signs of them getting back together. She added, "I care for Chad, we are friends and we love one another, however, we are still separated, not living under the same roof and working on ourselves because we have a long way to go. Chad and I are attending therapy separately, meeting with a Life Coach and trying to figure out how to work on our individual selves and navigate through this entire ordeal."

Lozada and Johnson married in July 2012, but split two months later after he was arrested during a domestic dispute with his wife. Lozada allegedly suffered cuts and bruises in the altercation, which landed her in the hospital. She filed for divorce, and their separation was finalized in September 2012.

