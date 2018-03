NEW YORK (AP) -- Even Justin Bieber is making fun of Tom Brady's hair.

The New England Patriots quarterback's long locks have been mocked for resembling that of the teen pop sensation — and now Bieber himself is piling on.

In a video posted by Bieber late Wednesday, he raps: "Sacked like a sacker. Call up Mr. Brady. Tell him to leave his hair to the guy who sings 'Baby.'"