NEW YORK (AP) — Former Elmo puppeteer Kevin Clash says through a lawyer that he's pleased a New York judge has tossed out three lawsuits accusing him of sexually abusing teenage boys.

Attorney Michael Berger said Monday that his client looks forward to the day when he tells his story free of innuendo and false claims.

Lawyers for three men who filed lawsuits say Clash hasn't heard the last from them. An appeal is planned.

Clash resigned last year after a lawsuit seeking more than $5 million accused him of having sex with a 15-year-old boy years ago.

The judge said all three men waited too long to file lawsuits.