ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The ex-fiance of Florida woman who vanished shortly after appearing on "The People's Court" has hired a criminal defense attorney with a tie to the Casey Anthony case.

Dale Smith hired attorney Mark NeJame on Tuesday, a day after Orlando's police chief named Smith the primary focus of detectives' investigation into the disappearance of 33-year-old Michelle Parker.

Parker was last seen Nov. 17. It was the day the previously-taped episode aired featuring her and 40-year-old Smith. Parker and Smith were on the show to resolve a dispute over a $5,000 engagement ring.

A spokeswoman for NeJame says the attorney has no immediate comment.

NeJame was the attorney for Casey Anthony's parents for a time and has also worked for Tiger Woods.