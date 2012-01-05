LONDON (AP) -- Bob Weston, a British guitarist who played with Fleetwood Mac, has died aged 64.

Police say Weston's body was found in his north London home on Tuesday after neighbors raised the alarm.

Police said Friday that his death was not being treated as suspicious. An autopsy revealed the causes of death as gastric intestinal hemorrhage, cirrhosis of the liver and throat problems.

Weston joined Fleetwood Mac in 1972 as replacement for Danny Kirwan, and played on the band's albums "Penguin" and "Mystery to Me."

But during an American tour the next year, Mick Fleetwood discovered Weston was having an affair with his wife, Jenny Boyd. Weston was fired.

He released several solo albums and recorded with musicians including Long John Baldry, Murray Head and Steve Marriott.