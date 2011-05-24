Entertainment Tonight's Mark Steines spoke with Rogelio Baena, the ex-husband of Arnold Schwarzenegger's former mistress, Mildred "Patty" Baena, for a new interview to air in two parts on May 24 and May 25.

Rogelio tells ET he thought Arnold's love child was his biological child all along and that he learned that the boy was not his son only one week ago. He goes on to call the situation a "betrayal" and says, "Arnold Schwarzenegger for me, [was] my hero. ... Maria is destroyed."

Married to Patty for 10 years, today Rogelio says he'd like to tell his son, "I am your father. That's all."

