PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The former Miss USA contestant who stepped down this week is standing by her claim the contest was rigged.

Sheena Monnin told NBC's "Today" show Friday she firmly believes the top 5 finishers were determined before the show was broadcast Sunday night.

The former Miss Pennsylvania claims a fellow contestant told her she saw the list of finalists hours before the pageant.

Pageant officials deny Monnin's allegation, saying the contestant who Monnin claims saw the list denies her account.

Miss Universe officials say Monnin actually resigned her crown because organizers decided to admit transgender contestants. Monnin said there are "myriad" reasons she stepped down but the list of finalists was her primary motivation.

Pageant producer Donald Trump says he's considering suing Monnin.