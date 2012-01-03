NEW YORK (AP) -- A former Miss Russia is getting what a judge calls her "last chance" at resolving her New York drug case with treatment.

Anna Malova was allowed out of jail and back into a residential rehabilitation center on Tuesday.

She was jailed in early December after authorities said she caused trouble in the program.

Malova is charged with repeatedly forging prescriptions to get painkillers. She can get the case dismissed if she successfully completes 18 months in treatment. But she could be tried if she fails.

Defense lawyer Robert Gottlieb says Malova understands the program's rules and will abide by them.

Malova was a doctor in her homeland. She was named Miss Russia and finished in the top 10 in the Miss Universe pageant in 1998.