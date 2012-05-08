HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Rima Fakih, the first Arab-American to be crowned Miss USA, has been sentenced to probation and community service in a Michigan drunken driving case.

The 26-year-old former beauty queen avoided the possibility of jail time during Wednesday's hearing in Highland Park, an enclave of Detroit. Judge William McConico put her on six months' probation, ordered 20 hours of community service and said she must pay $600 in fines and costs.

Fakih also must attend an alcohol safety class. She pleaded no contest last month to driving while visibly impaired.

She has said she wasn't drinking on the night of her arrest in December, but two police breath tests put Fakih's blood alcohol content at more than twice the legal limit.

The former Miss Michigan was crowned Miss USA in 2010.