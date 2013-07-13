NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer is offering life advice in a new book, saying "self-importance" can lead to a "dangerous arrogance" that often ends badly.

Spitzer resigned in 2008 amid a prostitution scandal and recently entered the race for New York City comptroller. His e-book, "Protecting Capitalism Case by Case," was published this week and is selling online for $9.99.

The main subject is how he went after law-breaking Wall Street titans as state attorney general.

But one chapter offers his 10 "Rules of Life," with loyalty as a top priority.

Spitzer told The Associated Press on Saturday that his political career has had "an unusual arch to it, but every day has been fascinating."

He says he's sure he has a decent shot of winning the comptroller race.