SEATTLE (AP) -- A man who worked as the chief financial officer for Pearl Jam's management company has been charged with 33 counts of theft.

In charges filed earlier this month, 54-year-old Rickey Charles Goodrich, of Navato, Calif., is accused of using his position with Curtis Inc. to bilk the grunge rock band out of $380,000 from 2006 until he was fired in September 2010.

The seattlepi.com reports ( http://is.gd/sXNmIn) Goodrich declined to comment Tuesday. He's expected to enter a plea at his June 28 arraignment in King County Superior Court.

Prosecutors say Goodrich transferred money from company accounts to pay debts and personal expenses including family vacations and wine.

