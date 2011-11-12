Show 'em, Sasha!

Ex-porn star Sasha Grey sparked outrage when she read to first and third grade children at a Compton, Calif. elementary school last week. But despite the controversy, the 23-year-old refuses to quit volunteering with kids.

"I have a past that some people may not agree with, but it does not define who I am," Grey said in a statement, excerpted by TMZ. (Although she officially announced her retirement in porn in April 2011, she is still one of today's most identifiable adult film stars.)

"I will not live in fear of [my past]," she said. "To challenge non-profit education programs is an exercise in futility, counter-productive and anti-educational."

Grey, who played a fictionalized version of herself in the seventh season of Entourage, thanked her fans and the "Read Across America" program for supporting her decision to continue to volunteer. "Your support and kind words continue to inspire me," she said. "I believe in the future of our children, and I will remain an active supporter and participant in education-focused initiatives."

