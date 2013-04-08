NEW YORK (AP) -- A former actor on ABC's "Pretty Little Liars" has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor larceny for lifting $7,000 in electronics and jewelry from a friend's Manhattan apartment.

Parker Bagley took the plea on Monday in Manhattan Criminal Court.

As part of the plea, the 23-year-old agreed to pay half of the $7,000 on Monday. The remainder is due in June.

He had faced third-degree grand larceny, which carries up to seven years in prison.

Bagley quipped outside the court: "I'm just glad they didn't find the bodies. That would have been bad."

Bagley starred as Jason in the teen mystery drama. He says he's now focusing on his music.