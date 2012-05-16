GENEVA, N.Y. (AP) -- The wife of a fired Syracuse University assistant basketball coach says ESPN trampled her reputation and destroyed her life by broadcasting stories about her and about accusations that her husband molested children.

Laurie Fine broke six months of silence and threatened to file a lawsuit in federal court against ESPN and two employees. ESPN in November broke the story of two former Syracuse ball boys who claimed Bernie Fine molested them decades ago.

Bernie Fine has denied wrongdoing and hasn't been charged.

Laurie Fine's lawyer, Lawrence Fisher of Pittsburgh, repeatedly declined to answer specific questions and said he was discussing the complaint with ESPN. He has not yet filed the complaint.

ESPN says Fine's complaint is without merit and the network stands by its reporting.