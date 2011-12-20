LONDON (AP) -- The former editor of the News of the World has lost a legal bid to make the owner of the now-defunct newspaper pay his legal bills.

Andy Coulson left the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid after a reporter and a private investigator were jailed for hacking in 2007.

He became Prime Minister David Cameron's communications chief but resigned when the phone hacking scandal erupted earlier this year.

On Wednesday a High Court judge ruled that Coulson's severance agreement did not require the company to pay his costs relating to allegations of criminal behavior.

Separately Wednesday, another judge ruled that Murdoch's News Group Newspapers had to continue paying the legal fees of Glenn Mulcaire, the private investigator at the center of the scandal.