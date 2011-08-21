After the "I do's" and a ceremony fit for a princess, it was time to celebrate the marriage of Kim Kardashian to Kris Humphries in style.

Singer Robin Thicke, welcomed "Mr. and Mrs. Humphries" to their first of many parties as a married couple and performed his song, "Angels" as the two celebrated with their first dance. As Thicke transitioned into other tunes, members of both families worked their way to the dance floor in the black and white, classically decorated tented area of a private Montecito, Calif., estate and swapped partners to share a dance with one another.

"It was a really beautiful moment," a wedding guest told Wonderwall. "For those few minutes alone everyone saw them as a regular, happy couple. They were in their own world on the dance floor and looked truly in love."

Kim, who walked down the aisle in an ivory custom-designed Vera Wang gown, partied in her second Vera Wang dress of the night, while guests enjoyed a meal prepared by Wolfgang Puck.

"Kim looked amazing," the guest said. "She's a beautiful girl, but tonight she was glowing."

Bruce Jenner, alongside Kris Jenner, took the microphone and welcomed the crowd with the first speech of the night, filled with their ready-for-television banter that got laughs from the crowd.

"It was nice," said the guest. "All around, it was a great way to start the evening."

Among the 450 or so guests celebrating with Kim and Kris were Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner, Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough, Demi Lovato, Eva Longoria, Mario Lopez, Sugar Ray Leonard, Lindsay Lohan, Serena Williams, Scottie Pippen, Ciara, Greta Van Susteren, Melanie Brown, Maria Menounos, Carmelo Anthony and La La Vasquez, and a handful of NBA stars.

"Beautiful," Seacrest tweeted about the evening. "Kim looked regal, a perfect night. I just danced w the whole family"

A mostly upbeat, fun affair, there were a few touching moments of the night. People magazine reported that inside programs handed to guests, Kim paid tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian by writing: "I so wish my dad could be here today to walk me down the aisle, But I know in a way he is here, and I feel his loving presence all around me. I love and miss you, dad." Kris's grandparents were also remembered.

After an Earth, Wind and Fire performance and the cutting of the multi-tiered chocolate-and-vanilla swirl cake with chocolate chips, Kim changed into her third Vera Wang dress of the night, while DJ Cassidy took over on the music until the party ended at midnight, when sources say some guests were not ready for the night to end.

"Since we were little girls, you have been dreaming about your perfect, fairytale wedding, and today we all get to watch as those dreams become your perfect reality," Khloe Kardashian wrote to Kim on her Celebuzz website earlier in the day. "Watching you, the ultimate believer in true love, fall head over heels for your prince charming has been so special for everyone who knows and loves you."

Kim's dream wedding came true, according to one guest, who got a firsthand look at what fans will see when E! runs a two-part wedding special in October.

"It was a magical night," said the guest. "You couldn't recreate a more perfect evening if you tried."