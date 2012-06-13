Gospel singer BeBe Winans has penned a book covering his 28-year friendship with the late pop diva Whitney Houston, detailing an intimate portrait of the singer that few people got to know.

The book, titled The Whitney I Knew, takes fans deeper than just the words on the page, offering links to "never-before-seen private videos of Whitney" as well as an "extensive photo section from BeBe's personal collection."

Winans revealed that writing the book aided in his healing process, helping him better cope with Whitney's untimely passing.

"By embracing the pain that comes with [her death], I am better able to say good-bye, even though I'd rather not," said Winans. "In my heart and in my mind, I have memories of so many great, great moments; she will live in our hearts forever."

The Whitney I Knew hits stands July 31.

