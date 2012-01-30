Paparazzi Stories

Exclusive: First Pics of 'Hunger' star Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend

Pacific Coast News

It was all about a boy... for Jennifer Lawrence. On Jan. 29, 2012, "The Hunger Games" actress took to the court for a game of b-ball with British boyfriend Nicholas Hoult. And if he looks a bit familiar that's because he was her costar in last year's "X-Men: First Class." (Fun fact: He was also Hugh Grant's young pal in the film "About a Boy.")

The couple have long been rumored to be dating (since "X-Men"), but this is the first time they've been photographed together -- working up a sweat, no less. Keep clicking through to see exclusive photos of the duo having fun on the basketball court.

Pacific Coast News

