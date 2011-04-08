Hugh Hefner, the iconic founder of Playboy, turned 85 on Saturday, and in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com he reveals his secret to staying young.

"You're as young as the girl you feel," Hef laughs.

A weekend-long birthday celebration started with a Friday night screening of "Casablanca," Hef's favorite movie, at the Playboy Mansion. Then he and fiancée Crystal Harris, 24, headed to the Palms Casino in Las Vegas to celebrate at the Playboy Club. They'll be joined by Hef's son Marston (his mother is Hef's second wife, Kimberly) who turns 21 Saturday.

"I'm a very lucky cat and I know it," Hef says. "Age is just a number if you're healthy."

And 2011 is an especially lucky year for him, he tells RadarOnline.com. "Thhis is the Year of the Rabbit ... 85 is an iconic number ... I took the company private ... and in June we're going to London to open a new Playboy Club Casino. You don't know how many years you get so living life well is the best that you can do."

What kind of gift would you buy for the man who has everything?

"All I'm looking for is a lot of love and friendship. I think that is what life is all about: emotions and caring," he says.

Hef, who is getting married for the third time June 18, said that his life "is as good as it appears and better because it has included so much love."

