By Michelle Lanz, with reporting by Jen Odell

Wonderwall stayed up late Thursday night to attend the launch of our new sister site, Glo, at the Cooper Square hotel in New York City and bumped into our favorite Olympic figure skater, Johnny Weir! The always personable Mr. Weir gabbed our ears off about his burgeoning music career, how he'd style Lady GaGa and his fashion advice for spring.

Wonderwall: We heard you're working on your first single, is that true?

Johnny Weir: Yes. I'm working with Lucian Piane [known online as RevoLucian]. He's RuPaul's producer. He put together a song for me called "Dirty Love," after he saw me skate in the Olympics. So I'm going to be singing this song "Dirty Love." We're currently going over some lyrics and fixing things up a bit and after everything's finished in May I'm actually going back out to L.A. and starting to record it.

Wonderwall: Awesome. Can you describe your music a little bit?

JW: It's kind of techno-pop. A little bit Lady GaGa mixed with the Scissor Sisters mixed with Sam Sparro.

Wonderwall: Are those artists the kind of music you generally listen to?

JW: Absolutely, I mean Lady GaGa I think everyone in the world listens to, whether you're a pop fan or a country fan, everyone likes Lady GaGa.

Wonderwall: You've also been wanting to branch out and do more designing. Which celeb would you most like to dress?

JW: I'd love to dress Lady GaGa.

Wonderwall: What would you put GaGa in?

JW: I'm a big fan of fur. I don't know if she actually wears fur or not but I'm a big fan of fur so something with a giant, weird fur headpiece, almost to make her look like [shes wearing] the traditional Russian hats for their folk dancing, but we'd make it bigger and put some kind of bird sitting on top. Something like that. But I want to make real clothes too, I don't want to make just costumes.

Wonderwall: Are there trends with mass appeal right now that you're in favor of or opposed to?

JW: I hate the whole farmer chic thing that's going on. I don't like that Chanel did their show in a barn setting with hay. It's not a good style. And I'm from the country and if anyone should like that style it's me and I'm definitely not a fan of that. I really like when people look different, even if they go to a vintage shop somewhere and get a T-shirt that's 50 years old, it's better than going to the Gap and looking the same as everyone else. That's the thing that I hate the most. Anything that's really mass produced like a J. Crew or a Banana Republic or an Abercrombie, something like that, I really hate.

Wonderwall: Can you share an example of something in your upcoming memoir that wasn't covered in the press?

JW: Well, the book is going to be about me and my story and how I got to where I am. I'm going to deal with some of my past relationships, sexual and not. I'm going to talk about the politics and the behind-the-scenes dealings of figure skating which, even though people don¹t necessarily think of it when they're watching figure skating, it's definitely there. Because of politics I wasn't an Olympic medalist so there's a lot that I have to talk about.

His cell phones rings, blaring dance music: My mother, one second. Mom, I'm on an interview. Can I call you back? Sorry.

Wonderwall: That's OK! Can you give our readers a word of spring style advice?

JW: I think people don't take enough risks. People are very hung up on the way they appear to other people. If there's too much boob, too much leg, too much need of a man girdle -- a mirdle. Rock your own style and never be afraid to fall down. Even if you look ridiculous one day, you'll fix it the next day. There's no harm in having fun.