It is called a "reality show" after all! The drama between "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" sisters Kyle Richards and Kim Richards has been well documented on the show, and guess what, it's all true, much to the chagrin of at least one of the primary parties.

"It's unfortunately accurate," Kyle told Wonderwall.com of her feud with her sister. "I mean, it is."

The sister's have been at odds for quite some time, but ever since Kim's dog attacked Kyle's daughter, it's been radio silence between the two of them.

The reality show, to nobody's surprise, films several months in advance. So, the natural question is: What is the relationship like today? Is it any better?

"This is where I struggle," Kyle said. "The truth is, in the reunion that's coming up [on Bravo], it's all addressed there, but we still have some things to work through."

Kyle, flanked by her husband Mauricio Umansky, was in Las Vegas on Friday, attending a charity event for One Drop, an organization that aims to provide worldwide access to clean water. Kyle and Mauricio are "ambassadors" for the charity.

"In the United States we're very fortunate to have clean water," Kyle said. "We want to bring more awareness to it."

Like Kyle's dysfunctional relationship with her sister, the lack of clean to water to everyone is also "unfortunately accurate."