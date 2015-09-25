Kaley Cuoco knows that sometimes a girls night out is just what the doctor ordered for a case of heartbreak.

And that's exactly what she was doing Friday night when she hung out with five pals, including her sister Briana, at The Village in Studio City, California. The crew was out to dinner just two hours after Cuoco announced she was divorcing her husband, Ryan Sweeting.

The "Big Bang Theory" star, dressed casually in a loose-fitted dress and messy bun, was drinking wine, laughing with her girlfriends and animatedly talking about Sweeting, an eyewitness tells ET.

The 29-year-old actress was married to Sweeting, a tennis player, for 21 months. They tied the knot on Dec. 31, 2013, after three months of dating.

"Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting have mutually decided to end their marriage," Cuoco's rep told ET on Friday. "They ask for privacy at this time. No further statement will be issued regarding this matter."