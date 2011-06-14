Explore Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy's New Home
It looks as if Kate Hudson and fiance Matthew Bellamy are moving in together, as the couple just purchased a new home.
This video, posted by Realtor.com, gives us a glimpse into the 7,000 square foot, 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom 1935 English-style home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles that the 'Something Borrowed' star and Muse frontman reportedly bought for $5.3 million.
Complete with a stone patio, sauna, loft and other amenities, all that's missing is a nursery for their child that's on the way!
