It looks as if Kate Hudson and fiance Matthew Bellamy are moving in together, as the couple just purchased a new home.

This video, posted by Realtor.com, gives us a glimpse into the 7,000 square foot, 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom 1935 English-style home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles that the 'Something Borrowed' star and Muse frontman reportedly bought for $5.3 million.

Complete with a stone patio, sauna, loft and other amenities, all that's missing is a nursery for their child that's on the way!

