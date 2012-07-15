SAN DIEGO (AP) -- "Halo 4" will forward new missions to players.

Developers for the sci-fi shoot-'em-up series told fans at a Comic-Con presentation Saturday that they could expect 10 new episodes of the cooperative Spartan Ops mode each week after the game's launch Nov. 6. Each episode will contain five chapters, totaling 50 new missions over a 10-week span. The extra downloadable content will be free and will last as long as the game's single-player campaign.

Developers from 343 Industries also unveiled a limited-edition "Halo 4"-themed Xbox 360 at Saturday's panel. The 320-gigabyte console includes a copy of the game, wired headset and two controllers. It will cost $399.99.

