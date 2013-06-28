Just married! Friday, June 28, will forever be fabulous for Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge -- a.k.a. The Fabulous Beekman Boys. After more than a decade together, the reality TV couple tied the knot at their farm in Sharon Springs, N.Y., where they film their Cooking Channel show, Us Weekly can confirm.

Together since 2000, Kilmer-Purcell and Ridge said "I do" in front of guests including Martha Stewart, who planned the nuptials and did a special broadcast of her Sirius XM radio show, Martha Live, from the wedding site. (Ridge is a physician and former Vice President of Healthy Living for Martha Stewart Omnimedia.)

Prior to the ceremony, the couple posted a blog on their website thanking fans for their support. Titled "A Love Note to You," it featured a photograph of a folded-up piece of printed paper, along with a special message.

"Do you remember how thrilling it was to receive a love letter? Tucked through the narrow slots of your lock, or traveling across the vast expanses of a classroom through a sea of children's hands before landing on your desk?" they wrote.

"This is a love letter to you. You're one of the community of people that nourished our relationship through 14 years so that we could get to this day," the post continued. "We know it's impossible for everyone to be physically with us on this day, but please feel free to use the comments section below as our 'virtual guestbook.'"

The happy occasion comes just two days after the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the Defense of Marriage Act, a momentous victory in the fight for LGBT rights. After the decision was announced, the Beekman Boys took to Twitter to join the celebration.

"This Friday we will be doing our part as Americans to uphold the sanctity of marriage," they wrote.

The Fabulous Beekman Boys follows Ridge and Kilmer-Purcell's trials and tribulations as they learn about farming and launch their lifestyle brand, Beekman 1802. Earlier this year, the pair also won season 21 of The Amazing Race, walking away with the $1 million grand prize.

