Face-Off: Royal Edition

By Drew Mackie

Tiara this, scepter that. It's hard to escape talk about the heads who wear the crowns this week, so why not at least give a shoutout to your favorite pop culture royals?

Take A-list actresses Anne Hathaway and Amy Adams. Both rose to fame playing live-action princess, Hathaway in "Ella Enchanted" and Adams in "Enchanted." But who made the most of their foray into fantasydom?