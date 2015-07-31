Like! Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, the subject of the 2010 film "The Social Network," is adding to his family network. He and his wife Priscilla Chan are expecting a baby!

Mark announced the pregnancy on July 31 on, where else? His Facebook page.

"Priscilla and I have some exciting news," he captioned a photo of he and his wife (and their dog, Beast.) "We're expecting a baby girl! This will be a new chapter in our lives. We've already been so fortunate for the opportunity to touch people's lives around the world -- Cilla [nickname for Priscilla] as a doctor and educator, and me through this community and philanthropy. Now we'll focus on making the world a better place for our child and the next generation."

The photo show shows Mark standing next to Priscilla as she cradles her barely-there baby bump.

The road to pregnancy hasn't been an easy one for the couple, who married in 2012. It was a road filled with sadness and heartbreak. Mark used his joyous announcement to also speak about the couple's struggle.

"We want to share one experience to start. We've been trying to have a child for a couple of years and have had three miscarriages along the way," he shared with his more than 33 million followers. "You feel so hopeful when you learn you're going to have a child. You start imagining who they'll become and dreaming of hopes for their future. You start making plans, and then they're gone."

He continued, "It's a lonely experience. Most people don't discuss miscarriages because you worry your problems will distance you or reflect upon you -- as if you're defective or did something to cause this. So you struggle on your own."

Social media and conversations with friends have helped him and Cilla cope and prepare for their baby girl.

"When we started talking to our friends, we realized how frequently this happened -- that many people we knew had similar issues and that nearly all had healthy children after all," he wrote in the lengthy post. "We hope that sharing our experience will give more people the same hope we felt and will help more people feel comfortable sharing their stories as well."

"Our good news is that our pregnancy is now far enough along that the risk of loss is very low and we are very hopeful. Cilla and our child are both healthy, I'm extremely excited to meet her and our dog Beast has no idea what's coming," he continued. "In our ultrasound, she even gave me a thumbs up 'like' with her hand, so I'm already convinced she takes after me. We're looking forward to welcoming her into the world and sharing more soon when she's ready to come out and meet everyone!"

Congrats!