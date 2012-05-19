Mark Zuckerberg wasted no time changing his relationship status on Facebook.

The site's founder and CEO, 28, married longtime love Priscilla Chen, 27, during a small ceremony at his home in Palo Alto, Calif. Saturday. It is the first marriage for both Zuckerberg and Chen, who met at Harvard University and have been together for nearly a decade.

A company spokeswoman said Zuckerberg designed the ring himself. It features "a very simple ruby."

According to the Associated Press, less than 100 guests were in attendance for Zuckerberg and Chen's backyard ceremony. The two also celebrated Chan's recent graduation from medical school at the University of California, San Francisco.

