WASHINGTON (AP) -- A tribute concert at the Kennedy Center to mark the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks featuring Wynton Marsalis, Emmylou Harris and Denyce Graves will be streamed live on Facebook.

ABC's Christiane Amanpour is hosting the Thursday evening concert in Washington. Readings will be offered by former Secretaries of State Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and Madeleine Albright. The National Symphony Orchestra will perform under the direction of John Mauceri.

Facebook spokesman Andrew Noyes says the event will be streamed live on the social networking site. He says people can share their memories of 9/11 and reflections on the anniversary on Facebook before, during and after the concert.

The New Republic magazine is co-hosting the event and will publish a commemorative edition.

