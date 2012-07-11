"Night Watch" (Dutton), by Linda Fairstein

Linda Fairstein, author of thrillers including "Silent Mercy" and "Hell Gate," rips a headline from the front page and delivers another compelling story with her latest book, "Night Watch."

Manhattan prosecutor Alexandra Cooper is in love with a French chef named Luc, who becomes a suspect when a calling card from his restaurant is found on a body floating in a pond. While on vacation in France, Alexandra receives a phone call from her superiors telling her to come home immediately and tackle a case involving the head of the World Economic Bureau, who is accused of attacking a maid in a New York City hotel room.

She ends up torn between the high-profile case of sexual assault and her boyfriend's legal woes. Luc arrives in New York and soon after, another dead body appears with one of his calling cards.

Fairstein, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's office, knows her stuff. Her insider knowledge brings a realistic feel to the proceedings. This time she fictionalizes the Dominique Strauss-Kahn case.

Fans of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" will enjoy the behind-the-scenes perspective of "Night Watch." Fairstein's novels typically include exotic histories of New York City, but this time, the character conflict drives the narrative, making for a more introspective reading experience.

