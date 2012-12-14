Who says big girls don't cry?

The first time Faith Hill heard the song "American Heart" -- which she later released as the second single from her upcoming album -- she was so moved that she broke down in the middle of her kitchen.

"It brought me to tears," the singer tells Us Weekly of why she chose to record the track, which includes the refrain "You can't break an American heart." "The song's lyric inspires. It grabs hold of a very special place that we all have in our hearts."

Hill, 45, is currently preparing to release her seventh studio album -- her first record of all-new material since 2005's Fireflies. She's also busy performing with her husband, Tim McGraw, on their Soul2Soul tour in Las Vegas. But she tells Us they're planning to take a break to enjoy Christmas with their three kids, Gracie, 15, Maggie, 14, and Audrey, 10.

"I always look forward to the holidays," she says. "This year we're going to be home for the holidays. We'll do lots of baking and get lots of family time."

Get into the spirit of the season with a free download of the country star's Christmas song "O Come All Ye Faithful."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Faith Hill: Hearing My Song "American Heart" Brought Me to Tears