White hot!

Country music veteran Faith Hill had no problem standing out among the throngs of gorgeous starlets at the 2011 Country Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday.

The ageless singer, 44, flaunted her amazing figure in a white Chado Ralph Rucci column dress with three-quarter sleeves and sheer cut-out panels in the back.

She worked a sky-high voluminous bouffant hairstyle and kept her makeup simple but sexy with boldly lined eyes, sculpted brows, nude lips and a bronzy glow.

At the show, which was held at the Bridgestone Arena, Hill debuted her new single, "Come Home,"

