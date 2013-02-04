The boys of Fall Out Boy are back! On Monday, Feb. 4, the band announced they will be hitting the road this spring to promote their sixth album, Save Rock and Roll. The disc, which drops in early May, will be Fall Out Boy's first studio album since 2008's Folie a Deux.

Its members -- 33-year-old bassist Pete Wentz, 28-year-old vocalist Patrick Stump, 28-year-old guitarist Joe Trohman, and 32-year-old drummer Andy Hurley -- also announced the release of the album's debut single, "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)." The track is available for download on iTunes.

"When we were kids the only thing that got us through most days was music. It's why we started Fall Out Boy in the first place," the band explained via Tumblr. "This isn't a reunion because we never broke up. We needed to plug back in and make some music that matters to us."

Famous for hits like "Sugar, We're Goin Down," "This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race" and "I Don't Care," Fall Out Boy is celebrating their regrouping with three intimate, one-night-only club performances in Chicago (Subterranean, Feb. 4), New York City (Webster Hall Studio, Feb. 5) and L.A. (The Roxy, Feb. 7).

The Save Rock and Roll tour kicks off May 14 in Milwaukee; tickets go on sale Feb. 8 and 9. The 33-city tour wraps up June 30 in Nashville. "We're back," Hurley tweeted Feb. 4. "Now chill out."

In 2010, both Wentz and Stump announced they were taking a break from Fall Out Boy to pursue other projects. In the years that followed, Wentz divorced wife Ashlee Simpson (the two share custody of son Bronx, 4) and began dating Meagan Camper. Stump, meanwhile, released a solo album and married his longtime girlfriend, Elisa Yao. Hurley played drums for the band Focused X Minds.

