While spring is still in the air, Hollywood is already looking to the fall for what's sure to be one exciting season for television.

Below we have collected the most recent news in major network renewals and cancellations for the upcoming TV season.

ABC Renewed: The Bachelor, Body of Proof, Castle, Dancing With the Stars, Don't Trust the B**** in Apartment 23, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Last Man Standing, The Middle, Modern Family, Once Upon a Time, Private Practice, Revenge, Scandal, Shark Tank, SuburgatoryABC Canceled: GCB, The River, Missing and Cougar Town, which was picked up by TBS with plans to air new episodes in the first half of 2013.

CBS Renewed: 2 Broke Girls, The Amazing Race, The Big Bang Theory, Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: New York, The Good Wife, Hawaii Five-0, How I Met Your Mother, The Mentalist, Mike & Molly, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Person of Interest, Survivor, Two and a Half Men, Undercover BossCBS Canceled: CSI: Miami, A Gifted Man, How to Be a Gentleman, NYC 22, Unforgettable, Rob

Fox Renewed: American Dad, American Idol, Bob's Burgers, Bones, The Cleveland Show, Family Guy, Fringe, Glee, Kitchen Nightmares, New Girl, Raising Hope, The Simpsons, Touch, The X FactorFox TBD: Mobbed, Napoleon DynamiteFox Canceled: Alcatraz, Allen Gregory, Breaking In, The Finder, House, I Hate My Teenage Daughter, Terra Nova

NBC Renewed: 30 Rock (13-episode final season), Betty White's Off Their Rockers, The Biggest Loser, Celebrity Apprentice, Community (13 episodes), Fashion Star, Grimm, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Parenthood, Parks & Recreation, Smash, The Office, Up All Night, Whitney, The VoiceNBC Canceled: Are You There, Chelsea?, Awake, Bent, Best Friends Forever, Fear Factor, Free Agents, Harry's Law, The Playboy Club, Prime Suspect, The Firm

The CW Renewed: 90210, America's Next Top Model, Gossip Girl, Hart of Dixie, Nikita, Supernatural, Vampire DiariesThe CW TBD: The LA Complex, RemodeledThe CW Canceled: Ringer, Secret Circle

In other TV news, Glee is moving to Thursdays and has announced some huge guest appearances by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Hudson, who will play mentors on the show.

FOX's The X Factor is also making headlines today, as Britney Spears was officially announced as a new judge. The pop star will reportedly receive a whopping $15 million for one season. Demi Lovato will accompany the Grammy winner on the panel, evening out the guy-to-girl ratio as Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid are the only remaining judges from last season.

