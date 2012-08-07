Marvin Hamlisch, who composed and arranged music for some of the most important and beloved Broadway plays and films of the 20th century, has died in Los Angeles at age 68. A family spokesperson told the Associated Press that Hamlisch passed after a brief illness, with no other details expected to be released.

During his storied career, Hamlisch won three Academy Awards, four Emmys, a Tony, three Golden Globes -- and the Pulitzer Price for the classic, groundbreaking Broadway musical A Chorus Line.

Hamlisch had planned on flying to Nashville this week to see a live production of his musical The Nutty Professor.

Composing over 40 film scores, Hamlisch wrote the music for such Oscar-winning films as Sophie's Choice, Ordinary People, Take the Money and Run and The Sting. In addition to A Chorus Line, some of Hamlisch's most well-known Broadway successes -- with countless revivals and scores that have entered the American songbook -- include The Goodbye Girl and Sweet Smell of Success.

Parodied for his nerdy look on Saturday Night Live, Hamlisch was conductor for symphony orchestras across the country -- and had been schedule to lead the New York Philharmonic for a New Year's Eve concert this December.

