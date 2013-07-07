NEW YORK (AP) — Plans are in the works to breathe new life into the 90-year-old New York tennis stadium that was once home of the U.S. Open but has been falling into disrepair for decades.

The 16,000-seat venue at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, Queens, will host its first music event in years — an Aug. 28 show by the British band Mumford & Sons.

Club officials hope that concert and others will help draw more attention to the century-old clubhouse to revive membership and someday bring back pro tennis.

The club was the home of the U.S. tennis championships from 1915 to 1977 and was a popular music venue. From the 1960s through the '90s, the stadium hosted such acts as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Barbra Streisand.