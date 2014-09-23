WASHINGTON (AP) — Joshua Bell wants a do-over in Washington.

The Grammy-winning violinist played for spare change in a D.C. Metro station during a 2007 experiment with The Washington Post, and almost no one paid attention. It made for a good magazine story that won the Pulitzer Prize. But Bell hasn't been able to live it down after seven years.

Now, Bell tells the Post (http://wapo.st/ZGRQRm ) he is planning another public performance in the main hall at Washington's Union Station. And he hopes to have an audience this time. The performance is set for Sept. 30 at 12:30 p.m.

Bell says the goal is to promote music education. He will be accompanied by nine students he mentored. He also has a new album debuting the same day and an upcoming HBO special.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com