One day after Amy Winehouse's tragic death, her family has issued a statement regarding the 27-year-old singer's untimely passing.

"Our family has been left bereft by the loss of Amy, a wonderful daughter, sister, niece. She leaves a gaping hole in our lives," the Winehouse family tells Us Weekly in a statement. "We are coming together to remember her and we would appreciate some privacy and space at this terrible time."

The "You Know I'm No Good" singer is survived by her father, Mitch, her mother, Janis, and her older brother, Alex. Winehouse's father was in New York when he learned of her death. "I'm getting on the next plane back. I'm coming home. I have to be with Amy," he reportedly said. "I can't crack up for her sake. My family needs me. I'm devastated; it's such a shock."

Janis believed her daughter's death had been "only a matter of time" when they met just 24 hours earlier. "She seemed out of it," Janis said. "But her passing so suddenly still hasn't hit me."

When their visit was over, Winehouse said: "I love you, mum."

"They are the words I will always treasure," Janis now says. "I'm glad I saw her when I did."

