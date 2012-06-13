Parents Just Don't Understand

lindsay lohan michael lohan dad

By Laura Blum

When you're a kid, it seems as if Mom and Dad can do no wrong. But as it turns out, parents are people, too, and they're definitely not immune from making a few mistakes. In honor of Father's Day, we take a look at the celebs who've publicly feuded with their not-so-perfect parents.

Lindsay Lohan

It's not easy growing up in the public eye, especially when your parents aren't making it any smoother. LiLo's troubles with her dad have been well chronicled in the tabloids, thanks in large part to Michael Lohan's opening up about their problems. Throughout Lindsay's various rises and falls, Michael -- who's had multiple arrests -- has made a spectacle of their relationship and sought to profit off his daughter's fame. In 2009, after one of Michael's pleas to the press, Lindsay tweeted: "My father is a lunatic and doesn't even deserve such a title since he's never been around in my life other than when he'd threaten me and my family" Say what you will about her, but the girl doesn't mince words.