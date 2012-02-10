LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Don Cornelius has been cremated at a private service attended by friends and family who were led in prayer by Rev. Jesse Jackson.

A spokeswoman for Cornelius' son Tony says the service was held Thursday at the same cemetery where Michael Jackson and other celebrities are interred.

Tony Cornelius wrote in statement that his father and Jesse Jackson were very close, so it was only appropriate that the reverend deliver a prayer in the "Soul Train" founder and host's honor.

Cornelius' family is also planning a private memorial for next week.

Don Cornelius died Feb. 1 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He has since been honored by fans and stars around the country.

The 75-year-old started "Soul Train" in 1970 and it became one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows.