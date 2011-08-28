If things don't work out with her husband Joe, it's nice to know Teresa Giudice has other options.

In a sneak preview from Sunday's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the 39-year-old Skinny Italian author meets with fans during a cookbook signing at Mendham Books in Mendham, NJ.

"Are we allowed to ask you a question?" one fan asks Giudice before getting down on bended knee. "Will you marry me?"

Laughing, Giudice looks at the ring and responds: "That is so beautiful! Give me a kiss. You're so cute!"

How does the fan's ring measure up to Giudice's real wedding bling? "That's way better than mine!" she announces. "I'm going to show this to Joe and be like, 'You need to do better.'"

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on Bravo.

