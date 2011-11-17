LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Online ticket seller Fandango said Thursday that customers heading to see movies on more than 1,000 screens owned by Regal Entertainment Corp. no longer have to print out tickets — as long as they have a cellphone with a screen.

Fangango will now send movie-goers a bar code that ticket-takers at participating theaters will read using a scanner.

The paperless system is launching just in time for Friday's debut of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1."

Regal theaters across the country will accept the bar-code tickets, including in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Honolulu, Knoxville, Tenn., Lexington, Ky., Los Angeles, Nashville, Tenn., New York, Philadelphia, Portland, Ore., San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.