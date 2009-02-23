LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail" locked up the top spot at the weekend box office with a $41 million debut.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Media By Numbers LLC:

1. "Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail," Lionsgate, $41,030,947, 2,032 locations, $20,192 average, $41,030,947, one week.

2. "Coraline," Focus, $11,432,124, 2,155 locations, $5,305 average, $53,766,843, three weeks.

3. "Taken," Fox, $11,281,262, 3,102 locations, $3,637 average, $95,034,161, four weeks.

4. "He's Just Not That Into You," Warner Bros., $8,558,225, 3,050 locations, $2,806 average, $70,100,901, three weeks.

5. "Slumdog Millionaire," Fox Searchlight, $8,384,680, 2,244 locations, $3,736 average, $98,354,395, 15 weeks.

6. "Friday the 13th," Warner Bros., $7,942,472, 3,105 locations, $2,558 average, $55,119,663, two weeks.

7. "Paul Blart: Mall Cop," Sony, $6,821,377, 2,835 locations, $2,406 average, $121,200,930, six weeks.

8. "Confessions of a Shopaholic," Disney, $6,742,778, 2,507 locations, $2,690 average, $27,378,049, two weeks.

9. "Fired Up," Sony Screen Gems, $5,483,778, 1,810 locations, $3,030 average, $5,483,778, one week.

10. "The International," Sony, $4,463,916, 2,364 locations, $1,888 average, $17,031,200, two weeks.

11. "The Pink Panther 2," Sony-MGM, $3,802,292, 2,658 locations, $1,431 average, $29,475,898, three weeks.

12. "Gran Torino," Warner Bros., $3,676,310, 2,030 locations, $1,811 average, $134,472,755, 11 weeks.

13. "Push," Summit, $3,119,656, 1,882 locations, $1,658 average, $24,752,472, three weeks.

14. "The Reader," Weinstein Co., $2,642,770, 962 locations, $2,747 average, $23,011,596, 11 weeks.

15. "Hotel For Dogs," Paramount, $2,325,378, 1,716 locations, $1,355 average, $65,535,469, six weeks.

16. "The Wrestler," Fox Searchlight, $1,851,324, 620 locations, $2,986 average, $21,578,377, 10 weeks.

17. "The Uninvited," DreamWorks-Paramount , $1,292,129, 1,257 locations, $1,028 average, $25,990,057, four weeks.

18. "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," Paramount, $1,232,517, 754 locations, $1,635 average, $124,211,606, nine weeks.

19. "Milk," Focus, $1,066,727, 411 locations, $2,595 average, $28,120,218, 13 weeks.

20. "Underworld: Rise of the Lycans," Sony Screen Gems, $778,822, 676 locations, $1,152 average, $45,064,150, five weeks.

