SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The actors who play Pam, Jim, Dwight and other beloved characters from the long-running NBC show "The Office" are visiting the northeastern Pennsylvania city that is home to their fictional firm ahead of the series finale this month.

The mockumentary about cubicle-dwellers at the Scranton branch of fictional Dunder Mifflin paper company wraps up May 16 after nine seasons.

Thousands of tickets have been sold for Saturday's "Wrap Party," featuring a question-and-answer session, a parade, a street festival and a farewell celebration at PNC Field, a minor-league ballpark.