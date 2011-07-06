LONDON (AP) -- Thousands of Harry Potter fans have camped out in central London ahead of the premiere of the final film in the series.

Braving rain that made it almost impossible to sleep, the fans sheltered under umbrellas Thursday to mark their spot in Trafalgar Square — where the stars of the movie will make a red-carpet appearance for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2."

Groups of girls screamed with excitement as they painted each others' faces in the red-and-yellow colours of Gryffindor, one of the four houses of the wizarding Hogwarts school in the Harry Potter books.

Some fans had travelled far for the event. A group of Mexican fans held aloft their national flag and a banner praising JK Rowling.