LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Natalie Cole's fans want to give her a kidney.

The 59-year-old singer told Larry King on Tuesday that she was diagnosed with kidney failure, and while she was till on his CNN show, dozens of viewers wrote in offering to be tested as possible donors.

Without a donor kidney, Cole says she will be on dialysis for the rest of her life.

The daughter of Nat King Cole said she was diagnosed with hepatitis C in February 2008. Her kidneys failed after treatment and she has since been seeking a donor.