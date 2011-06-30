Fans of TV series "Weeds" are so convinced actress Mary-Louise Parker is a marijuana lover they keep offering to get her high.

In the hit comedy Parker plays Nancy Botwin, a widow who sells drugs to support her family - and the star reveals viewers often assume she's just like her pot-loving character.

She says, "People give me pot all the time... It's homemade a lot of times. People say, 'I grew it myself.' That's the thing I hear.

"I try to be gracious, you know, I'm not going to not take it. But I don't smoke it. I have children, you know. I'm not somebody who's going to go home and (smoke it)."