LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Celebrities react to the death of "Soul Train' creator Don Cornelius Wednesday:

— "Don Cornelius was a pioneer & a trailblazer. He was the first African-American to create, produce, host & more importantly OWN his own show." — Earvin "Magic Johnson, via Twitter.

———

— "God bless him for the solid good and wholesome foundation he provided for young adults worldwide, and the unity and brotherhood he singlehandedly brought about with his most memorable creation of `Soul Train.'" — Aretha Franklin.

———

— "We all have a great debt. His work in the 60s and 70s helped us to see, again, that human beings, we're more alike than we were unalike and the music and the people he showed allowed us to see. Showed us how the music, the gifts of the African American, to this country and to the world were great gifts and belonged to everybody all the time." — Maya Angelou.

———

— "I am shocked and deeply saddened at the sudden passing of my friend, colleague, and business partner Don Cornelius. Don was a visionary pioneer and a giant in our business. Before MTV there was `Soul Train,' that will be the great legacy of Don Cornelius. His contributions to television, music and our culture as a whole will never be matched. My heart goes out to Don's family and loved ones." — Quincy Jones.

———

— "I have known him since I was19-years-old and James Brown had me speak on `Soul Train.' He brought soul music and dance to the world in a way that it had never been shown and he was a cultural game changer on a global level." — The Rev. Al Sharpton.

———

— "R.I.P. Don Cornelius. A true American Icon." — LA Reid, via Twitter.

———

— "Don Cornelius was simply a genius and the contributions he made to music and our culture are second to none. I will always treasure the fond memories I have of working with Don over the years and being part of the history that he created through Soul Train. He will truly be missed and my heart and prayers go out to his family." — Patti LaBelle.

———

— "Next to Berry Gordy, Don Cornelius was hands down the MOST crucial non-political figure to emerge from the civil rights era post 68. the craziest most radical thing of all is I don't even consider Soul Train his most radical statement. Yes the idea of the young black teenager NOT mired in legal trouble on the 6 o'clock news getting camera time was a new idea to most.so of course the fact the U.S. really got its first vicarious look at our culture was amazing. But the TRUE stroke of genius in my opinion was how Don managed to show US how important we were. Which was NOT an easy task." — ?uestlove of The Roots.

———

— "RIP Don Cornelius. LOVE PEACE AND SOOOOUUULLLL 4eva" — Snoop Dogg.

———

— "Really sorry to hear the news about Don Cornelius. He was quite the maverick in his time. Soul Train had a tremendous impact. Sad." — Slash.

———

— "R.I.P Mr. Don Cornelius thank you for leaving behind a legacy of Soul. You gave so many a chance to be seen and heard." — Ledisi.

———

— "Sad to hear of passing of Don Cornelius, creator of Soul Train. He was a super nice man. Had many nice talks w/ him at the golf range. RIP" — comedian Jon Lovitz.

———

— "(hash)RIP to Don Cornelius. A man who helped break down racial barriers with the creation of Soul Train" — NFL player Chris Harris.