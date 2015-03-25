Perrie Edwards is being attacked by angry One Direction fans on Twitter after her fiance Zayn Malik announced that he was quitting the boy band. Just days before Malik’s shocking exit, there were rumors that he was cheating on Edwards while he was overseas in Thailand. As Gossip Cop reported, Malik left the tour to “recuperate” in England and slammed the rumor on Twitter, writing, “I’m 22 years old… I love a girl named Perrie Edwards. And there’s a lot of jealous f---- in this world I’m sorry for what it looks like.”

On Wednesday, news broke that Malik was leaving the band altogether. While most One Direction fans have been tweeting about their shock and sadness, others have been turning their attention and wrath towards Edwards. Some fans have even labeled the Little Mix singer a modern-day Yoko Ono, John Lennon’s wife who many accuseof breaking up the Beatles.

“Basically Perrie Edwards is the most hated girl in the universe today,” a fan named Feizal tweeted. “Seriously though, does Perrie Edwards think she’s Yoko Ono? She broke One Direction apart!” another fan named Free Spirit wrote. And a Malik supporter named Steve tweeted, “Thank you Perrie Edwards for destroying One Direction.”