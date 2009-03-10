WASHINGTON (AP) -- Being an "American Idol" winner herself, Fantasia knows one when she hears one, and Danny Gokey is her pick to win this season.

Fantasia says she's been voting for Gokey, the 28-year-old from Milwaukee, whose wife Sophia died of a congenital heart defect only seven months he made the final 13.

Fantasia says she loves singers who can "take a song that's not theirs, but make it their own." And Gokey moves her every time she hears him sing.

A winner in 2004, she votes regularly and says she gets upset if her favorite doesn't make it.